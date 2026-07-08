KIO Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/10/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/10/26, KKR Income Opportunities Fundhares (Symbol: KIO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1215, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of KIO's recent stock price of $11.35, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fundhares to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when KIO shares open for trading on 7/10/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KIO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.85% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KIO's low point in its 52 week range is $10.65 per share, with $12.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.34.

KKR Income Opportunities Fundhares is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, KKR Income Opportunities Fundhares shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

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Further KIO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.