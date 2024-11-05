News & Insights

Kinross Gold Sees Surge in Q3 Metal Sales

November 05, 2024 — 05:29 pm EST

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) has released an update.

Kinross Gold Corporation reported a significant increase in metal sales for the third quarter of 2024, up 30% year-over-year, driven by a rise in gold production. However, the company faces challenges from fluctuating commodity prices and foreign exchange rates, impacting its operating costs. Despite these challenges, Kinross continues to manage its risks while maintaining a diverse production portfolio across several countries.

