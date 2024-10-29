Kiniksa reports Q3 EPS (18c), consensus 3c

Reports Q3 revenue $112.214M, consensus $111.52M. “Consistent execution across our commercial organization, including strategic investments in brand and disease awareness, continued to drive ARCALYST growth among new and repeat prescribers. Additionally, we continued to see ARCALYST used as a steroid-sparing agent earlier in the course of disease for patients with recurrent pericarditis. For 2024, we now expect ARCALYST net sales to increase to between $410 and $420 million,” said Sanj K. Patel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kiniksa (KNSA). “Within our pipeline, we are enrolling and dosing patients in the Phase 2b clinical trial of abiprubart in Sjogren’s Disease. We expect to remain cash flow positive on an annual basis while continuing to invest across our business, including commercialization and pipeline advancement.”

