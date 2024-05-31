Kingswood Completes Share Conversion, Simplifies Structure

Kingswood Holdings Limited (GB:KWG) has released an update.

Kingswood Holdings Limited has announced the conversion of its Convertible Preference Shares into 469,263,291 new Ordinary Shares, resulting in HSQ Investment Limited, a subsidiary of Pollen Street Capital, holding approximately 68.4% of the enlarged share capital. The conversion is part of a broader funding structure established in 2019, aimed at simplifying the company’s capital structure and supporting its growth ambitions in the wealth management sector. Following the conversion, the company’s total voting rights will reflect the new share capital amount, and the listing on AIM will be maintained with new independent director agreements.

