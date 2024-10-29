Kingstone Companies Achieves Record Operating Profitability

Kingstone Companies ( (KINS) ) has provided an announcement.

Kingstone Companies, a regional property and casualty insurance firm, reports record operating profitability with a 28% growth in direct written premiums and a 39% increase in core premiums for Q3 2024. The company achieved a significant improvement in its GAAP combined ratio, down to 72%, and reduced its net loss ratio to 39%. Operating income per basic share turned positive at $0.55, marking a substantial turnaround from a loss in the previous year. Kingstone plans to discuss these results in a conference call on November 13, 2024.

