News & Insights

Stocks

Kingstone Companies Achieves Record Operating Profitability

October 29, 2024 — 05:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kingstone Companies ( (KINS) ) has provided an announcement.

Kingstone Companies, a regional property and casualty insurance firm, reports record operating profitability with a 28% growth in direct written premiums and a 39% increase in core premiums for Q3 2024. The company achieved a significant improvement in its GAAP combined ratio, down to 72%, and reduced its net loss ratio to 39%. Operating income per basic share turned positive at $0.55, marking a substantial turnaround from a loss in the previous year. Kingstone plans to discuss these results in a conference call on November 13, 2024.

For an in-depth examination of KINS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KINS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.