Kingston Resources Suspends Trading Amid Capital Raise

December 05, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Kingston Resources Ltd. (AU:KSN) has released an update.

Kingston Resources Ltd. (ASX: KSN) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an important announcement concerning a capital raise. The halt is expected to remain until the announcement or the start of normal trading on December 10, 2024. This move is crucial for investors as the capital raising is significant for the company’s financial positioning.

For further insights into AU:KSN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

