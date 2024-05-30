News & Insights

Stocks

Kingston Resources Ramps Up Mining Operations

May 30, 2024 — 08:22 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kingston Resources Ltd. (AU:KSN) has released an update.

Kingston Resources Ltd. successfully transitions from tailings retreatment to hard rock mining at Mineral Hill, with the company set to commence open pit mining in June 2024. The operation is backed by a healthy operating cash flow of $25 million from previous projects, and a refurbished processing plant ready to produce gold, silver, and multiple metal concentrates. With over five years of mine life and a skilled owner-operator workforce, Kingston is poised for long-term growth in gold and copper production.

For further insights into AU:KSN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.