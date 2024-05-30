Kingston Resources Ramps Up Mining Operations

Kingston Resources Ltd. (AU:KSN) has released an update.

Kingston Resources Ltd. successfully transitions from tailings retreatment to hard rock mining at Mineral Hill, with the company set to commence open pit mining in June 2024. The operation is backed by a healthy operating cash flow of $25 million from previous projects, and a refurbished processing plant ready to produce gold, silver, and multiple metal concentrates. With over five years of mine life and a skilled owner-operator workforce, Kingston is poised for long-term growth in gold and copper production.

