Kingston Resources Prepares Misima Gold Project for Development

Kingston Resources Ltd. (AU:KSN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Kingston Resources Ltd. has announced that its Misima Gold Project, boasting a significant 3.8 million ounces of Mineral Resource and 1.9 million ounces of Ore Reserve, is development-ready following the completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study. The project offers exciting potential for resource and reserve expansion, capturing the interest of investors looking for growth opportunities in the mining sector.

For further insights into AU:KSN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.