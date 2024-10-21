Kingsrose Mining Announces Virtual AGM for 2024

Kingsrose Mining Ltd (AU:KRM) has released an update.

Kingsrose Mining Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting virtually on November 22, 2024, allowing shareholders to participate online in real time. The digital format aims to enhance accessibility for shareholders to listen, vote, and ask questions. This shift to a virtual meeting aligns with modern practices and regulatory updates, emphasizing the company’s commitment to shareholder engagement.

For further insights into AU:KRM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.