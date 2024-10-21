News & Insights

Stocks

Kingsrose Mining Announces Virtual AGM for 2024

October 21, 2024 — 01:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kingsrose Mining Ltd (AU:KRM) has released an update.

Kingsrose Mining Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting virtually on November 22, 2024, allowing shareholders to participate online in real time. The digital format aims to enhance accessibility for shareholders to listen, vote, and ask questions. This shift to a virtual meeting aligns with modern practices and regulatory updates, emphasizing the company’s commitment to shareholder engagement.

For further insights into AU:KRM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.