Kingsmen Resources Unveils New Drill Target

December 03, 2024 — 01:04 pm EST

Kingsmen Resources (TSE:KNG) has released an update.

Kingsmen Resources Ltd. has identified a significant new silver-gold drill target at its Las Coloradas project in Mexico’s Parral mining district. This new target, named Saddle, is expected to enhance the company’s exploration efforts with the potential for discovering valuable mineralization. The findings are part of Kingsmen’s ongoing field reconnaissance and preparation for an upcoming drill program.

