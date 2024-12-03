Kingsmen Resources Unveils New Drill Target

Kingsmen Resources (TSE:KNG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kingsmen Resources Ltd. has identified a significant new silver-gold drill target at its Las Coloradas project in Mexico’s Parral mining district. This new target, named Saddle, is expected to enhance the company’s exploration efforts with the potential for discovering valuable mineralization. The findings are part of Kingsmen’s ongoing field reconnaissance and preparation for an upcoming drill program.

For further insights into TSE:KNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.