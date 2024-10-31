News & Insights

Kingsland Minerals Secures Strategic Investment from Quinbrook

October 31, 2024 — 04:31 am EDT

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. (AU:KNG) has released an update.

Kingsland Minerals Ltd has secured a $2.56 million investment from Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, marking a significant step towards developing an integrated graphite mining and processing industry in Australia’s Northern Territory. This strategic partnership involves Quinbrook acquiring a 15.3% stake in Kingsland and includes agreements for graphite concentrate offtake and renewable energy supply to the Leliyn Graphite Project. The collaboration aims to capitalize on Kingsland’s extensive graphite resources to support the growing demand in the battery market and renewable energy sectors.

