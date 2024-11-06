Kingsland Minerals Begins Drilling at Leliyn Graphite Project

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. (AU:KNG) has released an update.

Kingsland Minerals Ltd has commenced a new drilling program at its Leliyn Graphite Project, aiming to upgrade its existing inferred mineral resource to an indicated resource. This initiative is set to enhance the potential for producing flake graphite concentrate, bolstered by recent investment from Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners. The project, holding the largest graphite deposit in Australia, is poised to play a significant role in the graphite market.

