News & Insights

Stocks

Kingsgate’s Gold Production Soars Amid Strategic Advancements

October 29, 2024 — 09:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (AU:KCN) has released an update.

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited has reported a robust start to a transformative year with a 67% increase in gold production at the Chatree Gold Mine, producing 15,819 ounces of gold and 169,331 ounces of silver in the last quarter. The company anticipates further reductions in production costs and increased output due to enhanced mining efficiency and new equipment. With a significant boost in cash balance, Kingsgate remains on track to achieve its production guidance for FY25.

For further insights into AU:KCN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KSKGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.