Kingsgate’s Gold Production Soars Amid Strategic Advancements

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited has reported a robust start to a transformative year with a 67% increase in gold production at the Chatree Gold Mine, producing 15,819 ounces of gold and 169,331 ounces of silver in the last quarter. The company anticipates further reductions in production costs and increased output due to enhanced mining efficiency and new equipment. With a significant boost in cash balance, Kingsgate remains on track to achieve its production guidance for FY25.

