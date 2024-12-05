News & Insights

Kings Entertainment Finalizes Sale of Key Assets

December 05, 2024 — 06:32 pm EST

Kings Entertainment Group, Inc. (TSE:JKPT) has released an update.

Kings Entertainment Group Inc. has finalized the sale of its online lottery and casino business to PM Gaming Legacy Inc. for $175,000. The company no longer has active business operations and is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. Trading of the company’s shares remains halted, with efforts underway to lift restrictions.

