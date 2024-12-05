Kings Entertainment Finalizes Sale of Key Assets

Kings Entertainment Group, Inc. (TSE:JKPT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kings Entertainment Group Inc. has finalized the sale of its online lottery and casino business to PM Gaming Legacy Inc. for $175,000. The company no longer has active business operations and is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. Trading of the company’s shares remains halted, with efforts underway to lift restrictions.

For further insights into TSE:JKPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.