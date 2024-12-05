Kings Entertainment Finalizes Sale of Key Assets

Kings Entertainment Group, Inc. (TSE:JKPT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Kings Entertainment Group Inc. has finalized the sale of its online lottery and casino business to PM Gaming Legacy Inc. for $175,000. The company no longer has active business operations and is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. Trading of the company’s shares remains halted, with efforts underway to lift restrictions.
For further insights into TSE:JKPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.