Kingkey Financial Sells Stake to Focus on Green Energy

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:1468) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. is set to sell a 30% stake in its subsidiary, KKF Holdings Limited, to Mr. Piroon Shinawatra, paving the way for a strategic partnership focused on green energy projects. This collaboration aims to position the subsidiary as a leader in financing renewable energy initiatives by attracting investors and exploring promising markets. This move aligns with Kingkey Financial’s commitment to sustainability and is expected to benefit its shareholders significantly.

For further insights into HK:1468 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.