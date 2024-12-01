News & Insights

Kingkey Financial Sells Stake to Focus on Green Energy

December 01, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:1468) has released an update.

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. is set to sell a 30% stake in its subsidiary, KKF Holdings Limited, to Mr. Piroon Shinawatra, paving the way for a strategic partnership focused on green energy projects. This collaboration aims to position the subsidiary as a leader in financing renewable energy initiatives by attracting investors and exploring promising markets. This move aligns with Kingkey Financial’s commitment to sustainability and is expected to benefit its shareholders significantly.

