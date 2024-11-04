Kingkey Financial Revises Rights Issue Subscription Price

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:1468) has released an update.

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. has revised its subscription price for the proposed rights issue, lowering it from HK$0.91 to HK$0.76 per Rights Share. This adjustment aims to reflect current market conditions and remains beneficial for shareholders. The company plans to utilize the proceeds primarily to expand its securities and money lending businesses.

