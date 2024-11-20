Kingkey Financial Proposes New Auditor Appointment

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:1468) has released an update.
Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. has announced a proposal to appoint McMillan Woods (Hong Kong) CPA Limited as its new auditor. This decision follows the retirement of Elite Partners CPA Limited and is pending approval at an extraordinary general meeting. The Audit Committee has endorsed McMillan Woods for their experience, independence, and capability, considering it beneficial for the company and its shareholders.
