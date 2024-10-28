News & Insights

Kingkey Financial Highlights Strategic Lending Surge

October 28, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:1468) has released an update.

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. reported a substantial increase in loan principal amounts, reaching HK$199 million by March 2024, which led to a significant rise in impairment losses. The company’s loan portfolio comprises both corporate and personal loans with interest rates ranging from 10% to 48% per annum, predominantly secured by share charges and properties. These financial activities highlight Kingkey’s strategic lending operations amidst a dynamic market environment.

