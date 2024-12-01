Kingkey Financial Delays Rights Issue Timetable

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:1468) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. has announced a delay in the expected timetable for its proposed rights issue, which offers one rights share for every two shares held. This postponement is due to additional time required for filing the prospectus with the Chinese regulators. Investors can expect a revised schedule to be released soon, providing clarity on the new dates for the rights issue.

For further insights into HK:1468 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.