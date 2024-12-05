News & Insights

Kingfisher Metals Announces AGM Voting Results

December 05, 2024 — 06:32 pm EST

Kingfisher Metals (TSE:KFR) has released an update.

Kingfisher Metals has announced the results of its annual general meeting, where shareholders elected five directors and approved the appointment of De Visser Gray LLP as the company’s auditor. Additionally, the stock option plan was approved, positioning the company for continued exploration and growth in British Columbia’s promising mineral regions.

