Kingfisher Announces New CFO Appointment

October 23, 2024 — 04:02 am EDT

Kingfisher PLC has announced that Bhavesh Mistry will take over as Chief Financial Officer from Bernard Bot on January 13, 2025. Bot will assist with the transition until February 2025. The change marks a strategic move for Kingfisher as it looks forward to new leadership in its financial operations.

