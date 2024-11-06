Kingfish Company Targets Profitability with Strong Q3 Growth

Kingfish Zeeland BV (DE:93G) has released an update.

The Kingfish Company reported a strong Q3 2024, with a 37% increase in sales volume and a 28% rise in revenue, driven by strategic investments in sales and marketing. The company, a leader in sustainable aquaculture, is optimizing operations and expanding its market reach, aiming for profitability by 2025. New advancements in their hatchery and increased production capacity underscore their commitment to meeting rising demand and enhancing product quality.

