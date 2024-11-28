News & Insights

Kingbo Strike Ltd. Announces Share Placement Plan

November 28, 2024 — 06:39 am EST

Kingbo Strike Ltd. (HK:1421) has released an update.

Kingbo Strike Ltd. has announced a share placement plan, aiming to issue up to 16.68 million new shares at HK$0.2 each, representing a discount from the recent trading price. The expected gross proceeds of HK$3.34 million are intended for general working capital. The placement is set to proceed under a general mandate without requiring further shareholder approval.

