King River Resources Unveils New High-Grade Gold Discovery

King River Resources Limited (AU:KRR) has released an update.

King River Resources Ltd has made significant progress in its 2024 drilling program at the Kurundi Main prospect, discovering a new high-grade gold zone 250 meters south of the central workings. Notable results include a 9-meter intersection grading 1.62g/t gold, with a peak of 12.75g/t gold over a 1-meter interval, indicating promising potential for further exploration. The company has commenced a second phase of drilling to test these new findings and explore additional targets.

For further insights into AU:KRR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.