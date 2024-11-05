News & Insights

King River Resources Unveils New High-Grade Gold Discovery

November 05, 2024 — 06:11 pm EST

King River Resources Limited (AU:KRR) has released an update.

King River Resources Ltd has made significant progress in its 2024 drilling program at the Kurundi Main prospect, discovering a new high-grade gold zone 250 meters south of the central workings. Notable results include a 9-meter intersection grading 1.62g/t gold, with a peak of 12.75g/t gold over a 1-meter interval, indicating promising potential for further exploration. The company has commenced a second phase of drilling to test these new findings and explore additional targets.

