King River Resources Advances Exploration in Tennant Creek

King River Resources Ltd has embarked on a significant drilling campaign in Northern Territory’s Tennant Creek region, focusing on high-grade copper and gold targets. With a $2 million budget, the company is following up on promising findings from its 2023 geophysics program, targeting the Langrenus, Commitment, and Kurundi prospects. As results roll in, this ambitious exploration effort could potentially uncover substantial mineral deposits, drawing keen interest from investors.

