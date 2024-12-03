Kinevant says namilumab failed to meet primary endpoint in RESOLVE-Lung study

Kinevant Sciences announced its Phase 2 study failed to show treatment benefit in patients with chronic active pulmonary sarcoidosis. The Phase 2 RESOLVE-Lung study evaluated the efficacy and safety of namilumab, an investigational anti-GM-CSF monoclonal antibody administered once-monthly as a subcutaneous injection, in participants with chronic active pulmonary sarcoidosis. Primary Endpoint Details: Namilumab failed to meet the primary endpoint of proportion of subjects with a Rescue Event during the double-blind period. Secondary Endpoints Details: Secondary efficacy endpoints, including change in percent predicted forced vital capacity, corticosteroid tapering success, and change in the patient reported King’s Sarcoidosis Questionnaire failed to show a treatment benefit consistent with the primary endpoint. Safety Details: The safety profile of namilumab in RESOLVE-Lung remains similar to previous studies. With these results, Kinevant will be discontinuing further development of namilumab for the treatment of sarcoidosis. Kinevant is committed to publishing the results of RESOLVE-Lung to inform future sarcoidosis research. “Although RESOLVE-Lung failed to show a treatment benefit for namilumab, the significant amount of information produced by the study will be tremendously helpful to those in the field who are committed to improving the lives of sarcoidosis patients,” said Bill Gerhart, CEO of Kinevant. “I would like to thank all the patients who courageously volunteered to participate in the study, as well as the Kinevant team, industry partners, principal investigators, site staff, and patient advocacy groups who all worked together to successfully conduct this important study for sarcoidosis.”

