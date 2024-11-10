Kinetic Mines Expands Operations with Yong’an Coal Mine

Kinetic Mines & Energy Ltd. (HK:1277) has released an update.

Kinetic Mines & Energy Ltd. announced that its Yong’an Coal Mine in Ningxia has commenced joint trial operations, with full production expected by 2026. The mine, which spans 21.7 square kilometers and has substantial coal resources, is equipped with an advanced processing plant that enhances its output of high-quality coking coal, catering primarily to coking enterprises and steel manufacturers. This development is set to boost the company’s operational efficiency and expand its presence in the coking coal market.

For further insights into HK:1277 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.