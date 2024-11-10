News & Insights

Stocks

Kinetic Mines Expands Operations with Yong’an Coal Mine

November 10, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kinetic Mines & Energy Ltd. (HK:1277) has released an update.

Kinetic Mines & Energy Ltd. announced that its Yong’an Coal Mine in Ningxia has commenced joint trial operations, with full production expected by 2026. The mine, which spans 21.7 square kilometers and has substantial coal resources, is equipped with an advanced processing plant that enhances its output of high-quality coking coal, catering primarily to coking enterprises and steel manufacturers. This development is set to boost the company’s operational efficiency and expand its presence in the coking coal market.

For further insights into HK:1277 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.