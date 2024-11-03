Kinetic Mines & Energy Expands Through Strategic Acquisitions

Kinetic Mines & Energy Ltd. (HK:1277) has released an update.

Kinetic Mines & Energy Ltd., through its subsidiary Kinetic Qinhuangdao, has been actively involved in a series of property acquisitions and adjustments, including significant transactions with vendors such as Wuxi Shidi and Guangzhou Hengyi. The company has completed the acquisition of 100% equity in Taiyuan Hetai and acquired properties from Guangzhou Hengyi, along with a recent agreement to purchase Seedlife for RMB423 million. These strategic moves highlight Kinetic’s ongoing efforts to bolster its portfolio and strengthen its market position.

