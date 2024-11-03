News & Insights

Stocks

Kinetic Mines & Energy Expands Through Strategic Acquisitions

November 03, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kinetic Mines & Energy Ltd. (HK:1277) has released an update.

Kinetic Mines & Energy Ltd., through its subsidiary Kinetic Qinhuangdao, has been actively involved in a series of property acquisitions and adjustments, including significant transactions with vendors such as Wuxi Shidi and Guangzhou Hengyi. The company has completed the acquisition of 100% equity in Taiyuan Hetai and acquired properties from Guangzhou Hengyi, along with a recent agreement to purchase Seedlife for RMB423 million. These strategic moves highlight Kinetic’s ongoing efforts to bolster its portfolio and strengthen its market position.

For further insights into HK:1277 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.