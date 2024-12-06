Kinetic Mines Acquires Qinhuangdao Jifu in Strategic Deal

Kinetic Mines & Energy Ltd. (HK:1277) has released an update.
Kinetic Mines & Energy Ltd. has orchestrated a significant transaction involving the acquisition of Qinhuangdao Jifu, marking a strategic move in property dealings with R&F Properties. The deal, structured with a set-off mechanism for creditor’s rights, leads to the termination of a previous property purchase agreement, showcasing Kinetic’s agile financial maneuvers. This acquisition is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules, capturing the interest of market participants.
