Kinetic Mines Acquires Qinhuangdao Jifu in Strategic Deal

Kinetic Mines & Energy Ltd. (HK:1277) has released an update.

Kinetic Mines & Energy Ltd. has orchestrated a significant transaction involving the acquisition of Qinhuangdao Jifu, marking a strategic move in property dealings with R&F Properties. The deal, structured with a set-off mechanism for creditor’s rights, leads to the termination of a previous property purchase agreement, showcasing Kinetic’s agile financial maneuvers. This acquisition is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules, capturing the interest of market participants.

