News & Insights

Stocks

Kinetic Development Clarifies Auditor Change Error

November 10, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kinetic Mines & Energy Ltd. (HK:1277) has released an update.

Kinetic Development Group Limited has clarified that a recent announcement regarding a change of auditors was mistakenly attributed to them, due to an error by their printing agent. The company confirmed that there has been no change in their auditors and is taking steps to rectify the mistake. Investors are advised to proceed with caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

For further insights into HK:1277 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.