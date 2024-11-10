Kinetic Development Clarifies Auditor Change Error

Kinetic Mines & Energy Ltd. (HK:1277) has released an update.

Kinetic Development Group Limited has clarified that a recent announcement regarding a change of auditors was mistakenly attributed to them, due to an error by their printing agent. The company confirmed that there has been no change in their auditors and is taking steps to rectify the mistake. Investors are advised to proceed with caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

For further insights into HK:1277 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.