News & Insights

Stocks

Kinergy Corporation Announces Website Update

May 31, 2024 — 04:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kinergy Corporation Ltd. (HK:3302) has released an update.

Kinergy Corporation Ltd., a Singapore-based company, has announced an immediate change to its website address, transitioning from ‘www.kinergy.com.sg’ to ‘www.KinergyCorp.com’. This update was communicated by the executive team, including their CEO, Mr. Lim Kuak Choi Leslie. The change is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its digital presence.

For further insights into HK:3302 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.