Kinergy Corporation Announces Website Update

Kinergy Corporation Ltd. (HK:3302) has released an update.

Kinergy Corporation Ltd., a Singapore-based company, has announced an immediate change to its website address, transitioning from ‘www.kinergy.com.sg’ to ‘www.KinergyCorp.com’. This update was communicated by the executive team, including their CEO, Mr. Lim Kuak Choi Leslie. The change is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its digital presence.

