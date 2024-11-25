News & Insights

Stocks
KLC

KinderCare Learning upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

November 25, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley upgraded KinderCare Learning (KLC) to Overweight from Equal Weight with an unchanged price target of $30. The firm sees the recent decline in the share price as an attractive entry point. KinderCare has declined 28% month-to-date following competitor Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ (BFAM) earnings report which included revenue deceleration both in the quarter and in the outlook, the election results – which brings potential for some uncertainty given the company’s large government subsidy exposure, and its earnings release which lacked further guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Morgan Stanley finds the selloff overdone, saying “not much has actually changed” with regard to KinderCare’s fundamentals.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KLC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KLC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.