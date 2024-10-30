News & Insights

Kinaxis Inc. Boasts Strong Q3 Growth and Milestones

October 30, 2024 — 05:40 pm EDT

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) has released an update.

Kinaxis Inc. reported a strong third quarter in 2024, with a 16% increase in SaaS revenue and a 32% growth in adjusted EBITDA, leading to an improved profitability outlook. The company celebrated significant milestones, including over 100 customers using their Maestro AI and receiving the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice award.

