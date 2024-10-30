Kinaxis Inc. Boasts Strong Q3 Growth and Milestones

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) has released an update.

Kinaxis Inc. reported a strong third quarter in 2024, with a 16% increase in SaaS revenue and a 32% growth in adjusted EBITDA, leading to an improved profitability outlook. The company celebrated significant milestones, including over 100 customers using their Maestro AI and receiving the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice award.

For further insights into TSE:KXS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.