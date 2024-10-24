News & Insights

Kinatico Limited Announces Mixed AGM Results

October 24, 2024 — 11:48 pm EDT

CV Check Ltd (AU:KYP) has released an update.

Kinatico Limited, a prominent Australian RegTech company known for its ‘Know Your People’ solutions, announced mixed results from its 2024 Annual General Meeting. While two resolutions were successfully passed, the proposal for a 7.1A mandate did not receive approval. These outcomes might influence investor perspectives on the company’s strategic direction.

