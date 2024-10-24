Kinatico Limited Announces Mixed AGM Results

CV Check Ltd (AU:KYP) has released an update.

Kinatico Limited, a prominent Australian RegTech company known for its ‘Know Your People’ solutions, announced mixed results from its 2024 Annual General Meeting. While two resolutions were successfully passed, the proposal for a 7.1A mandate did not receive approval. These outcomes might influence investor perspectives on the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:KYP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.