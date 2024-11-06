News & Insights

Kinatico Director Ivan Gustavino Expands Stock Holdings

November 06, 2024 — 12:08 am EST

CV Check Ltd (AU:KYP) has released an update.

Ivan Gustavino, a director at Kinatico Limited, has increased his indirect interest in the company by acquiring additional shares through on-market trades. The transactions, occurring on November 4 and November 6, 2024, saw Gustavino acquire over 77,000 shares at prices ranging from $0.125 to $0.130 per share. This move reflects a growing confidence in Kinatico’s stock performance.

