Kinatico Director Ivan Gustavino Expands Stock Holdings

Ivan Gustavino, a director at Kinatico Limited, has increased his indirect interest in the company by acquiring additional shares through on-market trades. The transactions, occurring on November 4 and November 6, 2024, saw Gustavino acquire over 77,000 shares at prices ranging from $0.125 to $0.130 per share. This move reflects a growing confidence in Kinatico’s stock performance.

