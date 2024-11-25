Kina Securities Announces Change in Shareholding

Kina Securities Ltd. (AU:KSL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kina Securities Ltd. has reported a change in substantial shareholding, with Perpetual Limited reducing its stake from 6.116% to 5.076% through a sale on the PNGX Markets Limited. This adjustment reflects a decrease of approximately 2.96 million shares, highlighting active trading and portfolio management strategies by institutional investors.

For further insights into AU:KSL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.