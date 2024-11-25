News & Insights

Kina Securities Announces Change in Shareholding

November 25, 2024 — 01:42 am EST

Kina Securities Ltd. (AU:KSL) has released an update.

Kina Securities Ltd. has reported a change in substantial shareholding, with Perpetual Limited reducing its stake from 6.116% to 5.076% through a sale on the PNGX Markets Limited. This adjustment reflects a decrease of approximately 2.96 million shares, highlighting active trading and portfolio management strategies by institutional investors.

