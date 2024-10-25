Kimou Environmental Plans Auditor Switch for Cost Efficiency

Kimou Environmental Holding Limited (HK:6805) has released an update.

Kimou Environmental Holding Limited plans to replace KPMG with BDO Limited as its auditor due to a disagreement over audit fees, aiming for better cost control and alignment with future business goals. The change, subject to shareholder approval, is part of the company’s strategy to enhance operational efficiency. The company assures no unresolved issues with KPMG and thanks them for their past services.

