Killi Resources Unveils Strong Drilling Prospects

Killi Resources Limited has successfully raised $2 million for continued exploration at the Mt Rawdon West Project in Queensland, with initial drill results at the Kaa prospect indicating a promising gold-copper system. The company remains well-funded with a cash position of $3 million, allowing further exploration activities at its Queensland projects. Recent fieldwork has uncovered high-grade gold and copper structures, highlighting significant mineralization potential in the region.

