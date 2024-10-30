News & Insights

Killi Resources Unveils Strong Drilling Prospects

October 30, 2024 — 08:00 pm EDT

Killi Resources Limited (AU:KLI) has released an update.

Killi Resources Limited has successfully raised $2 million for continued exploration at the Mt Rawdon West Project in Queensland, with initial drill results at the Kaa prospect indicating a promising gold-copper system. The company remains well-funded with a cash position of $3 million, allowing further exploration activities at its Queensland projects. Recent fieldwork has uncovered high-grade gold and copper structures, highlighting significant mineralization potential in the region.

