Killi Resources Highlights Queensland Copper-Gold Prospects

May 26, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

Killi Resources Limited (AU:KLI) has released an update.

Killi Resources Limited has released an investor presentation outlining the potential for new Copper-Gold discoveries in Queensland, emphasizing that the document should not be taken asinvestment adviceor a guarantee of future performance. The company disclaims liability for any loss from the presentation’s use and advises individual assessment and professional advice for potential investors. Additionally, the presentation includes information from prior exploration results and maintains that no new information has materially affected these findings.

