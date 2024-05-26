Killi Resources Highlights Queensland Copper-Gold Prospects

Killi Resources Limited (AU:KLI) has released an update.

Killi Resources Limited has released an investor presentation outlining the potential for new Copper-Gold discoveries in Queensland, emphasizing that the document should not be taken asinvestment adviceor a guarantee of future performance. The company disclaims liability for any loss from the presentation’s use and advises individual assessment and professional advice for potential investors. Additionally, the presentation includes information from prior exploration results and maintains that no new information has materially affected these findings.

For further insights into AU:KLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.