Killi Resources Eyes New Copper-Gold Discovery

November 20, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

Killi Resources Limited (AU:KLI) has released an update.

Killi Resources Limited is positioning itself for a new copper-gold discovery in Queensland, highlighting its ongoing exploration efforts at the West Tanami and Ravenswood North Projects. The company assures investors of its commitment to transparency, while cautioning that past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors are advised to consider their own financial situations before making decisions.

