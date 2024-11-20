Kier Group Aligns Management with Share Incentive Plan

Kier Group plc (GB:KIE) has released an update.

Kier Group plc has announced that its Share Incentive Plan trustee acquired and allocated ordinary shares to key management personnel, including Andrew Bradshaw, Louisa Finlay, and Leigh Thomas. These transactions, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to align management interests with shareholder value. The share acquisitions reflect a strategic move to strengthen leadership engagement in the company’s growth trajectory.

