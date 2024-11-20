News & Insights

Stocks

Kier Group Aligns Management with Share Incentive Plan

November 20, 2024 — 11:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kier Group plc (GB:KIE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kier Group plc has announced that its Share Incentive Plan trustee acquired and allocated ordinary shares to key management personnel, including Andrew Bradshaw, Louisa Finlay, and Leigh Thomas. These transactions, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to align management interests with shareholder value. The share acquisitions reflect a strategic move to strengthen leadership engagement in the company’s growth trajectory.

For further insights into GB:KIE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.