Kidoz Inc. Reports Reduced Losses and Optimistic Outlook

Kidoz Inc (TSE:KIDZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Kidoz Inc., a leader in mobile AdTech, reported a 47% reduction in its third-quarter loss for 2024, despite a 19% decrease in revenue from the previous year. The company attributes its improved financial performance to new system features and strengthened relationships with advertisers, positioning itself for a potentially record-breaking fourth quarter. With advancements in its platform and regulatory changes on the horizon, Kidoz is optimistic about expanding its market share and achieving profitability by the end of the year.

For further insights into TSE:KIDZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.