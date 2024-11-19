News & Insights

Kidoz Inc. Reports Reduced Losses and Optimistic Outlook

November 19, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Kidoz Inc (TSE:KIDZ) has released an update.

Kidoz Inc., a leader in mobile AdTech, reported a 47% reduction in its third-quarter loss for 2024, despite a 19% decrease in revenue from the previous year. The company attributes its improved financial performance to new system features and strengthened relationships with advertisers, positioning itself for a potentially record-breaking fourth quarter. With advancements in its platform and regulatory changes on the horizon, Kidoz is optimistic about expanding its market share and achieving profitability by the end of the year.

