Kidoz Inc. Reports Decrease in Total Assets

November 19, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Kidoz Inc (TSE:KIDZ) has released an update.

Kidoz Inc. has released its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, revealing a decrease in total assets from $11.8 million in December 2023 to $7.7 million by September 2024. Despite the drop in assets, the company’s management remains committed to maintaining financial reporting standards and internal controls. Investors might find interest in the company’s strategies moving forward to address the decline.

