Kidoz Inc. Reports Decrease in Total Assets

Kidoz Inc (TSE:KIDZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Kidoz Inc. has released its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, revealing a decrease in total assets from $11.8 million in December 2023 to $7.7 million by September 2024. Despite the drop in assets, the company’s management remains committed to maintaining financial reporting standards and internal controls. Investors might find interest in the company’s strategies moving forward to address the decline.

For further insights into TSE:KIDZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.