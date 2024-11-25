K.H. Group Holdings Faces Adjourned Winding-Up Petition

K.H. Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1557) has released an update.

K.H. Group Holdings Ltd. announced that the hearing of the amended winding-up petition against its subsidiary, K.H. Foundations Limited, has been adjourned to December 30, 2024. Shareholders and investors are urged to exercise caution in dealing with the company’s shares. The company will provide updates on significant developments as per the listing rules.

