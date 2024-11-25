News & Insights

Stocks

K.H. Group Holdings Faces Adjourned Winding-Up Petition

November 25, 2024 — 06:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

K.H. Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1557) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

K.H. Group Holdings Ltd. announced that the hearing of the amended winding-up petition against its subsidiary, K.H. Foundations Limited, has been adjourned to December 30, 2024. Shareholders and investors are urged to exercise caution in dealing with the company’s shares. The company will provide updates on significant developments as per the listing rules.

For further insights into HK:1557 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.