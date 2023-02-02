KFY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.79, changing hands as high as $57.73 per share. Korn Ferry shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KFY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KFY's low point in its 52 week range is $46.47 per share, with $69.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.66.

