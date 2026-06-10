KFRC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/12/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/12/26, Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 6/26/26. As a percentage of KFRC's recent stock price of $48.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Kforce Inc. to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when KFRC shares open for trading on 6/12/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KFRC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.31% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KFRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KFRC's low point in its 52 week range is $24.49 per share, with $49.4399 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.44.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KFRC makes up 1.60% of the Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (Symbol: DEEP) which is trading higher by about 1.4% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding KFRC).

In Wednesday trading, Kforce Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

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Further KFRC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.