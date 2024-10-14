News & Insights

KFC Unveils Original Recipe Tenders Box - Quick Facts

October 14, 2024 — 09:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - KFC introduced new Original Recipe Tenders, which are juicy, crispy and double hand-breaded using KFC's secret blend of 11 herbs and spices. The Original Recipe Tenders Box, priced at $5, comes with three KFC Original Recipe Tenders, Secret Recipe Fries and two of KFC's signature sauces. The company said its customers can order the new KFC Original Recipe Tenders in restaurants, on KFC.com or on the KFC app.

KFC is also offering new deals featuring the new Original Recipe Tenders: Tenders + Nuggets Family Meal Deal for $24.99; and Daily Deals from Oct. 19 through Oct. 31.

