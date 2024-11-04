Keysight Technologies upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies (KEYS) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $180, up from $158. With last quarter’s orders positive year-over-year for the first time in six consecutive quarters, over 80% of the company’s business lines either stable, recovering, or accelerating, and Keysight’s multiple “treading water” year-to-date and below peer levels and historicals, now is an attractive buying opportunity for the stock, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company is “ready for an upcycle.”

