Is Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Keysight (KEYS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Keysight is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 592 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Keysight is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEYS' full-year earnings has moved 8.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, KEYS has returned 62.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 23.5% on average. This shows that Keysight is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Ambiq Micro, Inc. (AMBQ), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 171.6%.

For Ambiq Micro, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Keysight belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 64.9% so far this year, meaning that KEYS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ambiq Micro, Inc. falls under the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Currently, this industry has 47 stocks and is ranked #50. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +60%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Keysight and Ambiq Micro, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.