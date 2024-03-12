Keysight (KEYS) to Demonstrate Advanced Solutions at OFC 2024

Keysight Technologies Inc. KEYS recently announced the unveiling of its ground breaking designs, simulation and test solutions to enhance AI adoption among users with the support of high-speed optical and electrical technologies.



The need for AI application is becoming crucial for data center and cloud service providers to harness the potential of high-performing bandwidth optical interconnects.



The company will be demonstrating these solutions at OFC Conference and Exhibition 2024 to be held on Mar 26-28, 2024.



Keysight is set to demonstrate PCIe 7.0 technology over optics that cushions emerging large language model requirements for augmented efficiency signaling using Eoptolink 800G DR8 linear pluggable optics.



Linear drive optical transceivers display lower network disruptions, power consumption and cost than traditional re-timed transceivers which fits well for AI applications. This particular demo showcases KEYS’ validation solutions for CEI-112G-Linear-PAM4 standard on linear pluggable optics, including new measurements such as EECQ (Electrical Eye Closure Quaternary) and new reference receiver equalization techniques.



The company also will showcase a 224G receiver test with interference tolerance as well as intersymbol interference and bit error ratio measurements. These are based on in-built counters of a SERDES chip, including recent M8053A 64 GHz Interference Source. This Interference Source permits interference tolerance test of receivers that operate up to 120 Gbaud PAM4.



Keysight will also demonstrate signal analysis on 800ZR high-speed coherent pluggable optics from various vendors at both “physical” and “protocol” levels. In addition, it will use a Mitsubishi Electric Corporation externally modulated laser running far above current 106/113 GBaud rates to present the progression to 448G optics by generating signals and test waveforms to 180 GBaud and verifying 200G TDECQ (Transmitter and Dispersion Eye Closure Quaternary).



Furthermore, KEYS is set to team up with FormFactor to demonstrate a complete measurement automation and probing solution for photonic integrated circuits (PIC). The companies will showcase the process of wafer/die PIC modulator and photodetector designs verification for optoelectronic S-parameters, S (lambda) and polarization-dependent responsivity/insertion loss by implementing a measurement algorithm to effortlessly manage wavelength, biasing and polarization.



The company is gaining traction with strong industry-wide growth. It is witnessing solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions. Electronic devices form the fulcrum of IoT services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. Rapid adoption of these devices is increasing demand for electronics testing equipment.



